PVL Open Conference: Choco Mucho stuns PLDT Power Hitters

Photo by PVL Media Bureau

The Choco Mucho Flying Titans held on in a tightly contested third set before controlling the succeeding frame to beat the PLDT Power Hitters in four sets, 28-26, 10-25, 27-25, 25-11, to open their PVL Open Conference campaign on a high note Wednesday.

After a disappointing second-set performance, the Flying Titans rallied back down the stretch of the third set, thanks to the heroics of Kat Tolentino and a string of errors from the Power Hitters, 27-25.

Regaining the momentum, Choco Mucho quickly established a commanding lead in the ensuing set after Ponggay Gaston’s spike off a combination play, 6-15.

They never looked back in the set as Bea de Leon made her presence felt at the front court, scoring several points including a block for an 18-7 advantage.

The lead even ballooned to 15 points after Tolentino and De Leon’s attacks, 22-7. Kim Gequillana finished the match with a down-the-line spike.

De Leon paced the Flying Titans with 18 points highlighted by 15 attacks.

Meanwhile, the PLDT Power Hitters suffered their third consecutive loss in the conference being held at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.