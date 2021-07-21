PBA: Clutch Sangalang helps Magnolia edge Alaska

MANILA (UPDATED) -- Ian Sangalang came up with the clutch to help Magnolia score an 84-82 nail-biting win over Alaska in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup Wednesday evening at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Sangalang scored 26 points on 11-of-20 field goal shooting to go with his five rebounds.

The Hotshots needed to make quick adjustments against the Aces as they initially practices for their original game against the TNT Tropang GIGA.

But the game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, forcing Mangolia to take on Alaska instead.

"Sa start pa lang sinabi ko this is not an easy game. We will sweat out, we will have to be committed on this. It's hard because we only have one day preparation, hindi pwedeng excuse na nagpalit ng kalaban," said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero.

The game was neck and neck, and Phil Herndon drilled the trey 1:09 remain to give the Aces a slim 82-80 lead.

Sangalang fought back and muscled his way in for a layup to knot the count 82-all with 57 seconds to go.

Alaska had the chance to nail the win, but Taha, who topscored for the Aces with 20 points lost the ball to Rafi Reavis.

In the ensuing play, Jeron Teng made a mad scramble to their end, chucked an assist to Sangalang who sank the floater just in time for the final buzzer.

"Grabe kasi ang trinabaho namin before the start of the conference, biyahe to Batangas para magpractice," said Sangalang.

"'Yung mindset namin manalo hindi mawala yung pinaghirapan namin. Thankful kami na nanalo."

Paul Lee added 16 points, while Rome dela Rosa and Mark Barroca chipped in 12 and 10 markers, respectively.

This is their second victory after beating Phoenix Super LP in their previous game.

