LOOK: McGregor unveils his new toy, a $3.4-M Lamborghini yacht

MMA superstar Conor McGregor recently flaunted his new "toy" -- a gigantic Lamborghini that runs on water.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion posted on Instagram his brand new, green and black Lamborghini 63, a superboat that resembles the Italian luxury car.

The avant-garde motoryacht was designed by Tecnomar and is said to be worth $3.4 million, according to Business Insider.

The 63-foot long vessel was inspired by the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 hypercar. It carries two V12, 2,000 hp engines and could run on water up to 69 miles per hour (roughly 111 kph). It also has two bedrooms.

Tecnomar is producing only 63 of these Lamborghini yachts. McGregor is getting the number 12.

Surely, McGregor's new toy eased the pain of his broken leg during his defeat to Dustin Poirier.

The Irishman suffered a freak leg break in the bout after apparently fracturing the left shinbone when Poirier checked one of McGregor's roundhouse kicks.

