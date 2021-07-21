LIVE BLOG: Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns (2021 NBA Finals, Game 6)

Can Antetokounmpo and the Bucks seal the championship deal? Or will Devin Booker and the Suns send the Finals to a do-or-die? Reuters

Elimination games are all about mentality, and the Milwaukee Bucks are acclimating to the demands of finishing while the Phoenix Suns attempt to embrace the underdog role.

"You have to embrace where you are in the series and from there you have to focus and channel your emotions and energy towards the next game," Suns forward Jae Crowder said after the team's tune-up practice ahead of Game 6 on Wednesday (Manila time).

Where the Suns are right now is one win from being dispatched from the NBA Finals after leading 2-0. Milwaukee claimed three games in a row, with late-game heroics to capture Game 4 at home and Game 5 in Phoenix on Saturday night.

Phoenix had the best record in the NBA on the road -- 24-12 -- in the regular season. But Milwaukee, with a 26-10 mark in the regular season, tied for the fifth-best home mark in the league with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Can Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks seal the championship deal? Or will Devin Booker and the Suns send the Finals to a do-or-die? -- With a report from Jeff Reynolds, Field Level Media/Reuters