Kai Sotto won't play for Gilas Pilipinas in FIBA Asia Cup

Gilas Pilipinas center Kai Sotto. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino center Kai Sotto will not join the team for the FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia next month, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has confirmed.

This, as the 19-year-old is expected to join his team, the Adelaide 36ers, in the National Basketball League in Australia.

"We were told that Kai would be fulfilling his commitment with Adelaide," Ryan Gregorio, special assistant to SBP president Al Panlilio, said.

"His management team informed us that Kai is bound to join his new team as soon as possible. With this development, we are moving forward with our preparations without Kai," he added.

Sotto signed with the 36ers in April.

Sotto made his debut for the Gilas Pilipinas men's team in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark, Pampanga, where he averaged 9.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in three games. In two games in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, he put up 9.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

Gilas Pilipinas is currently at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna, where they are preparing for the FIBA Asia Cup. They are set to leave for Jordan on Friday, where they will compete in the King Abdullah Cup from July 25 to August 3.

Fifteen of the 19 players who are in the pool will see action in the Jordan pocket tournament.

The FIBA Asia Cup runs from August 17 to 29 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

