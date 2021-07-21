Greeks celebrate Antetokounmpo, Bucks victory in NBA final

The country where NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo was born and raised is celebrating in unison Milwaukee Bucks' NBA title victory.

Born in poverty in the Athens suburb of Sepolia, the 26-year-old MVP is now sitting on top of the basketball world and his fellow Greeks have nothing but praise for him.

"Incredible Giannis Antetokounmpo! Greeks everywhere celebrate!" wrote Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Twitter.

"Congratulations to Giannis Antetokounmpo for winning the NBA championship with the Bucks and his promotion to MVP. Congrats Giannis!" tweeted Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

"From a small apartment in Sepolia, to the top of the world," main opposition Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras posted on Facebook.

"Children of two parents who came to Greece for a better life and raised their family with principles, values and ideals. It is our honour that you are Greeks (including his brother Thanasis who did not play in the final game because of being in quarantine)."

The Greeks woke up on Wednesday with the news of Antetokounmpo's accomplishments due to the time difference with Milwaukee and very few fans stayed up in the early hours to watch the contest against the Phoenix Suns on a cable television channel.

All the country’s websites led with the Bucks' victory with extensive details about Antetokounmpo's 50 points performance.

According to local media, Antetokounmpo and his family will be arriving in Athens on Saturday for a long awaited vacation.

Antetokounmpo joked to Greek journalists covering the game in Milwaukee he expects 100,000 people at the airport to greet him.

Perhaps there may not be that many to show up but it seems certain that he can expect many Greeks to show up.

