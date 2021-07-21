Boxing: Irish Magno back in training after injury scare

Filipina boxer Irish Magno is back to work after an injury scare in training last Monday.

Doctor Randy Molo, the physician of Team Philippines in the Tokyo Olympics, said Magno's injury was "nothing serious."

"She's back training with the rest of the boxing team," he added.

Magno hurt her right ankle while jumping rope during Monday's training session. Molo said the boxer sustained a soft tissue contusion.

But the injury was quickly contained by boxing coach Nolito "Boy" Velasco who immediately iced Magno's ankle.

Magno is expected to be in good form when she starts her campaign in the women's 51kg (flyweight) division on June 25.



