Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – It’s been a while since phenom Alyssa Valdez played a full five-set marathon in a competitive atmosphere since coming from a knee injury that sidelined her for eight months.

She delivered for the Creamline Cool Smashers when it mattered most, hammering many of her points in the crucial fourth and fifth set against the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers at the PhilSports Arena on Thursday.

Valdez, who tallied 17 points in the match to earn the Best Player of the Game nod, said her knee rehabilitation worked wonders for her.

“It’s been a while since I played this kind of game also, lalo na sa semifinals. All the teams, grabe, dikdikan din talaga, so I’m happy na lahat ng hard work for the past 8 months has been doing wonders on my game. Tuluy-tuloy ko lang yun and I think more than that, it’s the support of my team,” she told reporters.

The multi-titled volleyball star also credited her team’s support which inspired her to perform at the top of her game again.

Head coach Sherwin Meneses lauded Valdez’s performance in the comeback win against Cargo Movers.

“Siyempre, sobrang na-miss namin yun kasi matagal nga nawala si Ly. Pero sa sobrang laki ng tiwala namin sa kanya, alam namin made-deliver niya. Alyssa is Alyssa,” said Meneses, who celebrated his birthday with a win.

He also said Valdez has proven her caliber many times in her volleyball career.

“Siyempre, maraming games na siya na napatunayan niya yun. Di naman kami nagulat. Pero siyempre, tulung-tulong din yung team. Team effort, especially (Risa) Sato. Lagi pag hinuhugot namin sa bench, nagde-deliver din talaga,” he added.

Crealime now holds a 2-0 win-loss card in the round-robin semifinals after carrying a 1-0 advantage heading to the playoffs.