MANILA - All-Pinoy Valorant squad Team Secret on Thursday opened their campaign for a last-minute train to the Valorant world championships after sweeping South Korean team Gen.G, 2-0, to open their Last Chance Qualifier campaign in Seoul, Korea.

Team Secret, who were eliminated by Gen.G in VCT Pacific's playoffs, made quick work of the home team in Haven (13-6) and in Ascent (13-8).

Team Secret held the fort on the defenders' side in Haven, highlighted by an ace by Jeremy "Jremy" Cabrera in round 11 who held a deep angle in the borderline of lobby and long before peppering bullets on the opponents.

Team Secret seemed to have lost footing for the first three rounds of the attack, but the Adobo Gang held on, making a 4-0 run to win the map.

Ascent was a tight contest in the early game, as round 7 went 4-3. But Team Secret were quick to get their footing back by ending the first half with a 4-1 run, 8-4.

As the scoreline in Ascent reached 12-8, Team Secret dealt the final blow, after Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza closed round 21 out through two quick kills that wiped off the opponents from the map.

Jremy led all players with a 296 average combat score (ACS).

Team Secret will face Japan's ZETA Division on Friday at 4 P.M PH time, where the victor will enter the Grand Finals and move a step closer to representing their country on the world stage.