Photo from San Beda Women's Volleyball Facebook page

MANILA – After his return to the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), the opportunities keep on opening for coach Edgar Barroga.

On Thursday, San Beda University announced that Barroga will be coaching its women’s volleyball team ahead of the NCAA Season 99 tournament.

According to the Barroga, he is excited to meet his new squad and rebuild the women’s volleyball program of the university as he steps in as its chief tactician.

“'Di ko pa kasi sila nakikikita kaya nga excited ako and at the same time natsa-challenge ako kung mayroon akong tamang tao para makapagsimula,” said Barroga, who also handled the Gerflor Defenders in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference.

“I hope na makapagpa-try out ako within this week para mas makita ko 'yung mga possible na pwedeng i-consider o paghandaan.”

Barroga is also hoping to get some sponsors for the team to provide the needs of his players in San Beda.

“'Yung mao-offer ko 'yung paano ko sila ibi-build as a new (team). 'Yung training program I hope may sponsor na sumuporta para mas masuportahan din ang pangangailangan ng mga bata,” he continued.

The NU boys’ volleyball coach revealed that his journey to the Mendiola-based squad began when Gerflor had a tune-up game against the Bacolod Tay Tung High School.

Coincidentally, Tay Tung has some connection with some people in San Beda which led to an offer for the coaching position.

“Actually, 'yung Tay Tung medyo connected sa San Beda. Nalaman ko na available 'yung position. So ayan nilapitan ako kung interesado ako… na-excite ako siyempre NCAA ito saka San Beda ito so 'yun grinab ko kaagad,” he admitted.

Barroga finished his first stint as Gerflor’s coach in 12th place after surrendering to Foton Tornadoes on Thursday in four sets at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.