Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Cignal HD Spikers are riding high on a four-game winning run in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference, including their first win in the semifinals on Thursday.

After losing against F2 Logistics in Pool B, the HD Spikers recovered mightily and it was evident in their sweep of the PLDT High Speed Hitters to kick off the round-robin semis at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

But head coach Shaq delos Santos admitted that he is still hoping for a better performance moving forward, citing the increasing level of competition in the league.

Delos Santos told reporters that he is happy with his squad’s performance so far but acknowledged that they have to improve even more in order to keep their finals bid alive.

“Hindi kontento dun sa ipapakita kasi 'yung level ng laban pataas. I think 'yung ma-maintain namin siya. Pero happy na grabe 'yung effort ng buong group, ng players, ng coaches and siyempre Cignal management, grabe 'yung suporta samin, all out,” Delos Santos said.

“Good sign siya pero hindi ibig sabihin magiging okay na ang lahat. Kumbaga mas kailangan pa namin paghanadaan 'yung mga susunod pa dahil 'yun 'yung mas magiging mahirap.”

The former national team coach further explained that they have to be more aggressive in the succeeding matches where they will face defending champions Creamline Cool Smashers and two foreign teams.

“Kumbaga, kung ano 'yung magiging performance namin every game kailangan lang mas tumaas 'yung performance namin. Hindi naman totally perfect but 'yung makakalaban mo iba-iba 'yung style pero kung mas magiging agressive kami kahit sino 'yung makalaban,” he said.

But Delos Santos appeared to be confident that his players can still surpass their already impressive performance as they have had good preparation even before the conference started.

For Ces Molina, they have to stay fit and healthy, especially since their games are scheduled every other day.

“Siguro 'yung pinaka-mindset namin dito sa semis na ito, every game tatrabahuhin namin. Hindi kami magpapabaya dahil kapag binigyan namin ng tsansa 'yung ibang team, talagang gina-grab nila,” she said.

The HD Spikers registered a 25-22, 25-15, 25-21 convincing win over the High Speed Hitters to improve their record at 1-1 in the semis.

Molina steered Cignal with game-high 17 points, while Jov Gonzaga had 12 points aside from 10 excellent receptions.

Gel Cayuna also stood out with 15 excellent sets aside from the crucial service aces that allowed the HD Spikers to comeback in the third set.