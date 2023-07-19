PVL: PLDT dedicates semis entry to injured Jovy Prado

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Instead of nursing the absence of Jovy Prado, the PLDT High Speed Hitters turned extra motivated when they faced the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in the crucial matchup last Tuesday.

With a semifinal berth on the line, the High Speed Hitters drew strength and inspiration from Prado, who suffered a torn ACL after a bad fall in their previous game, to eventually hack out a tight five-set victory over the Crossovers.

It took PLDT almost three hours to book the final semis seat but it was all worth it as they bucked the absence of their top hitter with Mean Mendrez and Dell Palomata leading the way.

Mendrez tallied 16 points while Palomata had 14 markers as both players pulled their acts together in the last four points of the fifth frame to steal the game from the revamped Chery Tiggo.

“Lahat ng pinaghirapan namin off season nagbubunga kahit nakulangan kami ng isa. Sabi nga ni coach, kahit nakulangan kami ng isang player, 'di naman kami nakulangan sa strength namin. Yun nga ang motivation namin, para kay Ate Jovy lahat,” Mendrez said.

Upon learning the extent of Prado’s injury, Mendrez said they showered the outside spiker with encouraging words and promised her that they would reach the semifinals.

“Bago niya i-announce yung injury niya, parang nagsabi lang kami na, ‘okay lang yan Ate Jovy. Wag kang malungkot. Kami na bahala. Kami na magbabawi sa'yo sa game,’” Mendrez shared.

As they head to the round robin playoffs, the High Speed Hitters will go back to the drawing board to prepare for much-heated battles with two foreign teams joining the league.

“Process by process, mag-training pa po kami. As in pukpukan pa sa training then maturity,” Palomata told reporters.

“Training pa po kami. Dun sa 2 foreign team po, mas maganda na mas marami kaming matutunan, mas macha-challenge pa yung team namin,” Mendrez added.

With Prado out of the conference already, Mendrez and Palomata will be needing more help from Royse Tubino, Michelle Morente, Rhea Dimaculangan, Mika Reyes, and Fiola Ceballos as they progress in the competition.