PVL: Petro Gazz weathers Akari fightback for 9th place

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Petro Gazz Angels capped their 2023 PVL Invitational Conference campaign with yet another five-set match to finish in ninth place in the 13-team tournament.

Petro Gazz almost squandered their 2-0 lead over the Akari Chargers but recovered just in time for the deciding set to take a 25-19, 25-18, 20-25, 20-25, 15-7 victory at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City Thursday.

The Angels, who finished fourth in Pool B, leaned on Grethcel Soltones, who collected 19 points on 15 attacks, three blocks, and an ace. She also tallied 14 excellent receptions and 11 digs in the match.

Jonah Sabete contributed 15 points, while Aiza Maizo-Pontillas and Marian Buitre had 10 points apiece.

"Happy din naman na na-end namin ng maayos. Siguro kalimutan na namin 'yun kasi wala na rin tayong magagawa dun. So moving forward nalang, training ulit, paghandaan 'yung next na conference," Djanel Cheng of Angels said.

Petro Gazz needed to withstand the challenge of Akari, who rose from the ashes to tie the game at 2-2.

But the veteran wing spikers of the Angels took over in the fifth as Pontillas unleashed a crosscourt spike and a down-the-line kill for a fiery 5-1 start.

After an Eli Soyud attack, the Angels dropped a 5-0 bomb, ignited by a spike of Soltones to widen the gap to 10-2.

Petro Gazz gave up three straight errors in the ensuing plays but they countered it with another 4-0 spurt, capped by a mishit of Soyud, to reach match point, 14-5.

A service error by Lut Malaluan ended the five-set marathon, 15-7.

Soyud finished the conference with 19 points off the bench, while Erika Raagas added 14 points. Super rookie Faith Nisperos was limited to just 11 markers while veteran Dindin Santiago-Manabat only had eight points.

Meanwhile, Foton Tornadoes ranked 11th in the conference after trouncing the Gerflor Defenders in four sets, 26-24, 13-25, 25-21, 26-24, in the earlier match.

Shaya Adorador hammered 22 points built on 17 attacks, three aces, and two blocks, while Seth Rodriguez aided with 13 points.