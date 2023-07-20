Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) – Alyssa Valdez and the Creamline Cool Smashers survived a gritty fightback of the F2 Logistics in the fourth set before completing the comeback in fifth to start their semifinal campaign in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

The Cool Smashers leaned on Valdez’s composure in the crucial part of the game to hack out a nerve-wracking 12-25, 25-15, 23-25, 30-28, 15-7 victory over the Cargo Movers at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City on Thursday.

In front of 7,018 spectators, Valdez unleashed her prowess in the latter part of set 4 and in the deciding frame to finish with 17 points to earn the best player of game nod.

Valdez got solid support from Jema Galanza and Tots Carlos, who had 20 and 19 points, respectively. Ced Domingo added 16 markers including six blocks to improve Creamline’s semis slate to 2-0.

“Talagang yung F2 talaga, ayaw nilang ibigay yung laro sa amin. Every conference pag naglalaban ang Creamline at F2, talagang pahirapan din,” said head coach Sherwin Meneses, who is celebrating his birthday.

“Siyempre, masaya kami na nakuha namin yung panalo kasi every game sa semis napakaimportante. Thank you rin sa players dahil di raw sila napagod nang husto kahit pagod na pagod na. Nag-deliver sila lalo na sa crucial point ng game.”

The Cool Smashers carried a 1-0 record in the playoffs after beating fellow semifinalists PLDT High Speed Hitters in the pool round.

Meanwhile, the F2 Logistics slid to 1-1 after having the same 1-0 carry over in the semifinals.

Domingo scored back-to-back blocks in the fourth, 20-10, but the Cargo Movers, who are known for their comeback wins, dropped a 13-3 fiery return to tie the match – capped by two errors from the Cool Smashers.

F2 even reached match point as Ivy Lacsina hammered two spikes for a 25-24 reversal but Valdez retook their lead off a back-to-back spikes, 26-25.

A quick play by Domingo and an off-the-block kill of Galanza forced the game into a decider, 30-28.

F2 could not maintain the momentum they got in the fourth-set fightback as Creamline zoomed into a wild 9-1 start in the fifth set, ended by Valdez’s block and off-the-block kill.

Galanza’s back-to-back attacks made sure the Cool Smashers built enough separation to win the match.

The Cargo Movers had three straight points in the succeeding plays but Risa Sato closed it with a quick spike.

F2 squandered 27 points on 24 attacks and three blocks and Lacsina’s 13 points. Their top scorer Kim Kianna Dy was limited to just nine markers, who sat out in the latter part of the fourth as she appeared to nurse a knee injury.