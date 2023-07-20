PVL: Cignal outmuscles PLDT for win No. 1 in semis

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – (UPDATED) The Cignal HD Spikers continued their onslaught in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference after securing their first win in the round-robin semifinals.

The HD Spikers kicked off the semifinal round of the conference with a rousing three-set win over the PLDT High Speed Hitters, 25-22, 25-15, 25-21, at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City on Thursday.

The win improved their semis record to 1-1 after a 0-1 start due to carry-over standing from the elimination round. Cignal bowed to fellow semifinalists F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in Pool B.

Meanwhile, PLDT dropped to a 0-2 hole in the playoffs that will also feature two foreign teams.

“Siyempre, again, sobrang thankful and blessed siyempre with the guidance ni Lord. Buong game, medyo marami pa rin naging lapses, pero good thing nakuha namin siya ng three sets kahit papano,” head coach Shaq delos Santos told reporters.

Ces Molina steered Cignal with a game-high 17 points, while Jov Gonzaga had 12 points aside from 10 excellent receptions.

Gel Cayuna also stood out with 15 excellent sets aside from the crucial service aces that allowed the HD Spikers to comeback in the third set.

After winning the two sets convincingly, Cignal saw a tight challenge from PLDT, which built a 6-1 start in the third frame.

Rosely Doria, who finished with 10 points in the match, and Gonzaga quickly answered for the HD Spikers to trim their deficit, 4-6.

The High Speed Hitters kept the upperhand as Fiola Ceballos went for an off-the-block spike for a 12-7 advantage.

But Doria sparked a 5-0 run including Cayuna’s two aces to knot the game at 12. Cignal eventually overturned the match as Molina hammered two strong hits for a 19-17 gap.

PLDT still tied the game at 20 but Doria owned three of the Cignal’s four straight points, highlighted by a rejection to Mika Reyes, to reach match point, 24-20.

A net touch against Rhea Dimaculangan iced the game in the one-hour-and-33-minute match.

No High Speed Hitter reached double digits with Ceballos leading the team with eight points while three others had seven markers.