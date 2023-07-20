PH Volcanoes partner with office solutions firm KMC

MANILA -- KMC Solutions has announced its partnership with the Philippine national rugby team through the Philippine Rugby Football Union (PRFU).

KMC, an office solution firm, said it hopes to contribute to the success of the Philippine Volcanoes by offering monetary sponsorships as well as office spaces for PRFU’s staff on its newly launched site in Ortigas -- KMC Jollibee Tower.

This will provide the PRFU with a professional and private space for important meetings, strategic planning, individual work sessions, and other tasks in preparation for their training and competitions.

“KMC believes in the power of sports to unite teams, promote a healthy lifestyle, and inspire teamwork. We are extremely proud to announce our partnership with the Philippine Volcanoes. Through this collaboration, we aim to support the national team in their endeavors and help boost the visibility of rugby union in the Philippines,” said Gian Reyes, vice president of marketing at KMC Solutions, in a statement.

KMC will also be organizing a “Rugby Day” for its employees to foster a deeper appreciation for the sport.

"We are thrilled to partner with KMC Solutions, a company that shares our vision for promoting sports and youth development," said Ada Milby, PRFU president.

"This partnership represents a significant milestone in our journey to make rugby more accessible and popular across the country. With KMC Solutions' support, we are confident that we can create a positive impact on the lives of young athletes and build a strong rugby community in the Philippines."

Thomas Cragg, vice president of sales at KMC, said: “We are excited to deepen our commitment to Philippines Rugby, supporting its grassroots initiatives and player development. Together, we aim to nurture the sport, empower athletes, and build a strong foundation for the future of rugby in the Philippines.”