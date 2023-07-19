Filipinas safe following shooting in central Auckland

Members of the Philippine Women's National Football Team celebrate after winning the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship title at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Philippine Women's National Football Team are safe amid reports a lone gunman opened fire at a building site in central Auckland on Thursday.

"All members of the Philippine Women's National Team delegation at the FIFA Women's World Cup are safe," a statement from the team's official Twitter account said.

Initial reports said the shooting, which left 2 people dead and wounded multiple people, coincided with the opening day of the Women's World Cup co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said there was no national security threat and the tournament would proceed as planned.

Police have asked people to stay away while they investigated the emergency.

The Filipinas are set to step onto the pitch at the Forsyth Barr Stadium against Switzerland on Friday. With Agence France-Presse