FIBA 3x3: TNT eyes 3 more Challengers to boost Olympic bid

TNT's Almond Vosotros.

MANILA -- The TNT Triple Giga are eyeing three more FIBA 3x3 Challengers to join in to help the nation’s cause of making the sport's Paris 2024 Olympic qualifying tournament.



TNT head coach Mau Belen said the squad is targeting the Bordeaux (Canada), Shanghai (China), and Pont du Gard (France) Challengers as their next events in the international pro circuit.

“All the Challengers are open for us to pre-register. May mga Challengers na we get automatically allocated slots, or we have to pay a minimal amount to join, just in case kulang ang teams that are joining,” Belen said.

The club is fresh off an appearance at the FIBA 3x3 World Tour 2023 Macau Masters earlier this month, its first Level 10 event. It was through the Level 9 Penang Challenger where TNT got its ticket to the Macau Masters.

In its maiden stint in the highest level of 3x3 competition, TNT managed to beat Doha Expo, 21-19, but fell to Ulaanbaatar MMC Energy, 22-14 in the qualifying draw. Unfortunately, the squad needed to win both matches to enter the group stage.

Still, Belen said the silver lining was seeing how TNT was able to stand its ground against the world’s best 3x3 counterparts.

“It was nice competition,” she said. “Looking back at it, if we had a chance to compete in the main draw, the 1-1 split would have given us a spot in the quarterfinals sana. Probably, for the next Challenger, we are just going to make sure we are in the top two.”

FIBA 3x3's pro circuit handbook stipulates that the lowest finisher among qualified teams from a Challenger earns passage to a Masters event but will have to undergo the qualifying round instead of an outright spot in the pools.

This motivates TNT to finish high in the next three Challengers, which all serve as qualifiers to different Masters.

“It’s a bigger task for us to get in the next Challenger. At least, kung nandoon na rin kami sa semifinals, try to reach the finals, so that for the next Masters, nasa main draw kami,” Belen continued.

Belen also highlighted the importance of exposure to top-level competition, with her players being able to interact with some of the top 3x3 athletes in the world and receive sound advice.

“They’ve seen us, especially the Latvians, sina Karlis Lasmanis, Nauris Miezis. It’s a very surreal feeling to be in the same place as those 3x3 greats,” Belen recalled.

“Some of the players were telling na, if you get to play more like this, the jetlag, the different time zones, sometimes, mabilis ka na lang makaka-adjust, to the weather, to the places you play in. Masasanay rin raw kami if we compete in a lot of it.”

TNT recently ruled Leg 3 of the PBA 3x3 Season 3 first conference on Tuesday behind Philippines No. 3 Almond Vosotros and No. 5 Gryann Mendoza, adding to its list of accolades in the discipline.

Looking ahead, Belen hopes for her side to get approval for the three Challengers events, understanding how much it will add to the Philippines' ranking points.

“We’re thankful for the management in believing that this is one way, there can be a lot of ways, but this is one way to help the country to have a chance to get a slot to qualify for the Olympics,” she said.

“The Philippines is getting less points unless there are [more] professional ball clubs. The level of PBA 3x3 naman, it’s on the moderate level. We really have to rack up points.”

The Philippines is currently 27th in the men’s federation rankings with 829,804 points. The country will need to be in the top 20 by November 2023 to make the Olympic qualifying tournament for 3x3.

Participation in Challengers, a Level 9 event, will easily add a bulk of points to the country’s total. For instance, Vosotros, Mendoza, and Ping Exciminiano combined for 123,930 points in TNT’s semifinal finish in Penang alone.

“Kapag hindi tayo sumasali or wala tayong ginagawa, the countries are doing their own assignment, and kapag mapagiwanan tayo, mas lalong mahihirapan tayong maghabol come November,” Belen said.

