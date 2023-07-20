EJ Obiena climbs to No. 2 in pole vault world rankings

MANILA – After defending his throne as the Asian king in pole vault, EJ Obiena is now the world's second best in the sport.

As of July 20, Obiena accumulated 1,432 points, enough to eclipse the No. 2 spot from the United States, Christopher Nilsen, by four points.

Still lording the track and field event is Olympic champion and world record holder Armand Duplantis of Sweden, who has 1,569 overall points.

On Instagram, the Tondo-born athlete and Paris Olympics qualifier thanked everyone who joined him in achieving his dream.

“Thank you to everyone who made this possible, and my deepest gratitude to those who went to war so that I could continue this dream. This is not just my accomplishment alone, but everyone’s,” Obiena wrote in the caption.

“Maraming salamat, Pilipinas sa pagkakataon na iwagayway ang iyong diwa.”

Earlier this week, Obiena set a new Asian record to win the gold in the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.

Obiena broke his own Asian record by clearing 5.91 meters, clinching his second straight gold since winning the title in the 2019 edition of the Asian Championships.

He qualified for next year's Paris Olympics after bagging silver at the Stockholm Olympic Stadium in Sweden last week.

