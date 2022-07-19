Home  >  Sports

Alex Eala marches on to W60 Spain 2nd round

Rosy Mina

Posted at Jul 20 2022 12:44 AM

Alex Eala at the W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz tournament in Spain. Photo courtesy of Araba World Tennis Tour - Open Grupo Amutio on Instagram.
MANILA – Alex Eala of the Philippines progressed into the second round of the W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz tournament in Spain on Tuesday with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Spanish wildcard Berta Gutierrez Saiz.

The W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz, also called the Open Amutio, is a $60,000 event on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s World Tennis Tour. 

Eala, who is on a career-high ranking of WTA World No. 317, gained a 3-0 lead in her opening-round match courtesy of a Gutierrez Saiz double fault.

After holding serve to love and breaking serve for the third time, Eala served for the set at 5-0.

A double fault from the 17-year-old Filipino allowed the 18-year-old Spaniard to break and finally be on the scoreboard.

Eala responded to this by quickly securing three set points and breaking back, 6-1, after she charged to the net on her second break opportunity and hit a clean backhand volley winner. 

Amid the noontime breeze at the Pista Amutio hard court of Peña Vitoriana Tenis Club, Eala continued her dominance with a 3-0 lead in the second set.

Both players managed to hold serve twice, and Gutierrez Saiz served to stay in the match at 2-5.

Eala went on to earn three match points after Gutierrez Saiz hit a forehand long.

The Filipino teen then pounced on her opponent’s second serve with a forehand down-the-line return of serve winner to break for the victory, 6-2.

In the second round, Eala will play against Ya-Hsuan Lee of Chinese Taipei, who caused a come-from-behind upset over No. 8 seed Lulu Sun of Switzerland, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

Lee, 26, is the WTA World No. 366 with a career-high of No. 186 achieved in 2016.

Earlier this month, Eala competed in the W25 Corroios-Seixal in Portugal, where she was beaten in the singles second round and doubles quarterfinals. 

Eala, a Rafa Nadal Academy player and ITF Grand Slam Player Development Programme recipient, is a two-time ITF women’s singles champion.

She won her maiden professional championship at the W15 Manacor in Spain in 2021 and clinched a title triumph at the W25 Chiang Rai in Thailand in April.

A former ITF Juniors World No. 2, Eala bagged the junior grand slam girls’ doubles titles at the 2020 Australian Open and 2021 Roland Garros.

