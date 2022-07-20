Barkley Ebona (center) missed a layup that could have forced overtime against Converge. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- Blackwater big man Barkley Ebona admitted that he could have done better after missing a potential game-tying layup in a crucial game against Converge on Wednesday night.

The Bossing were down 90-92 with eight seconds to go but had a golden opportunity to force overtime when JVee Casio found a cutting Ebona from close range.

Ebona got a wide-open look after faking off Converge rookie Justin Arana, but his shot was a tad too strong and ricocheted off the rim. Arana, who had put the FiberXers ahead just seconds earlier, snatched the rebound as time expired.

Afterward, Ebona could only express his regret that he didn't attack the rim a little stronger.

"Wala, open shot. Pero nag-miss talaga eh. Masyado ko sigurong binaby 'yung tira ko, kaya nag-mintis," explained Ebona, who had six points and three rebounds in the loss.

"Nagulat ako dahil siguro, sobrang open ko. Tapos parang natamaan ako dito eh," he said, gesturing to his right arm. "Akala ko kasi, tatawagan."

But Ebona also knows that he can't rely on referees to bail him out, particularly in crunch time situations.

"Mali ko, dying seconds, dapat let go na, so dapat nag-finish strong ako, go hard ako sa ring," he said. "Kaso, 'yun nga, wala talaga."

The loss was Blackwater's fourth straight of the conference, keeping them from sealing a spot in the quarterfinals. They currently have a 5-5 record heading into their final game of the elimination round against Magnolia.

Ebona remains optimistic that the Bossing can right the ship, especially if they can welcome back their injured players. Blackwater played without rookie big man Ato Ular and guard Joshua Torralba against Converge.

"Hopefully, makuha namin ulit 'yung rhythm namin, 'yung flow ng offense namin, 'yung defense namin. At saka makumpleto kami, kasi may mga importanteng player na hindi nakapaglaro ngayon," said Ebona.

"Hopefully next game, kumpleto kami lahat, at mabalik namin 'yung rhythm ng offense namin tsaka defense namin," he added.

