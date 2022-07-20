Photo from PBA Media Bureau

MANILA – There’s no stopping for the Magnolia Chicken Timplados as they continue their winning ways in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Wednesday.

The Timplados showed the exit door to the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters after a convincing 118-87 victory that stretched their winning streak to six.

Magnolia is now tied with Ginebra Gin Kings in the third spot with a 7-3 win-loss card. Meanwhile, Rain or Shine missed the playoffs with their 4-7 card, placing ninth.

It was a balanced effort for the Timplados as seven players hit double digits in the match. Leading the way for the team was Jio Jalalon who registered a triple-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Jerrick Ahanmisi top-scored the match with 19 points, while Calvin Abueva had 13 markers. Ian Sangalang and Mark Barroca tallied 12 points each while Jackson Corpuz and Paul Lee had 11 apiece.

Magnolia pulled away early in the match as they built a 29-19 lead in the first quarter off a freethrow of Abueva.

They further widened the gap in the second period when they launched an 11-3 start led by Barroca, 42-22. A three pointer by Abueva at the 1:51 mark made it a 22-point ballgame, 57-35.

Lee drained a triple in the third to give the Timplados a 87-60 separation. The Elasto Painters could not move any closer until the final buzzer.

Leonard Santillan led the Rain or Shine with 17 points, while Anton Asistio and Andrei Caracut had 12 apiece in the losing cause.