Rookie big man Justin Arana (15) was the hero for Converge in crunch time. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- Rookie big man Justin Arana shone in crunch time to lift the Converge FiberXers to a crucial 92-90 triumph against the Blackwater Bossing on Wednesday afternoon at the Araneta Coliseum.

Arana scored six of the last eight points for Converge, including the layup that knotted the count at 90 with 33.1 ticks left. He followed it up with a rejection of Blackwater veteran JVee Casio on the other end, and then converted the go-ahead layup with 8.4 seconds to go.

The Bossing still had a chance to send the game to overtime, but Barkley Eboña's point-blank layup rimmed out, and Arana controlled the rebound as time expired.

The FiberXers finished the elimination round of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup with a 5-6 win-loss record, while also sending the Bossing to a fourth straight defeat.



PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.