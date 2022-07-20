Converge rookie Justin Arana (15) in action. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Converge rookie Justin Arana was relieved to be given an opportunity to redeem himself after an admittedly poor start against the Blackwater Bossing on Wednesday night.

By his own admission, Arana played badly in the early goings of the crucial contest. Through the third quarter, he only had four points on 1-of-5 shooting from the field.

"Sobrang nagkalat ako noong una," the rookie center said. "So ang mindset ko doon, gusto ko bumawi."

That was exactly what Arana did, as he poured in nine points in the final quarter, making three of his four shots. He accounted for Converge's final four points of the game -- the layup that tied the count with 33.1 seconds left, and the go-ahead bucket with just 8.4 seconds to go.

In between, he also recorded a crucial block on Blackwater guard JVee Casio, then grabbed the rebound after Barkley Ebona missed a potential game-tying layup. Arana finished with 13 points and five boards in their 92-90 triumph.

"If matalo kami, eto na 'yung last game eh. Siguro binigay ko lang 'yung best ko kasi 'yun nga, gusto ko lang talaga bumawi," he said. "Siyempre, nahihiya rin ako sa mga coaches ko. Dami kong turnovers, then 'yun, siguro nagpapasalamat ako kay God, ginabayan nya ako kahit na pangit start ko at binigyan niya pa rin ako ng lakas."

Arana was grateful to his coaches for sticking with him and still playing him in crunch time, but he also gave a special mention to swingman Allyn Bulanadi who assisted both of his clutch buckets.

Bulanadi could have taken an open jumper in the closing seconds but opted to pass to Arana, who powered his way inside for a higher-percentage shot.

"Si Allyn, lagi niya rin ako sinasabihan, once na sa akin 'yung bola, aggressive ka, ready ka lang kasi hahanapin kita," said Arana. "'Yun ang lagi sinasabi niya every game."

"So thankful din ako sa kanya na binigay nya sakin, nagtiwala siya sa 'kin," he added.

The win against Blackwater gave Converge a 5-6 win-loss record to end the elimination round of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup, and virtually assured them of a spot in the playoffs. Rain or Shine's impending loss to Magnolia in the second game on Wednesday night will seal their place in the quarterfinals.

"One game at a time lang," said Arana of their playoff hopes. "Siyempre, magre-ready kami… ready pa rin kami makipag-compete."

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.