MANILA - University of Perpetual Help System Dalta and Jose Rizal University will miss the playoffs of the Collegiate Center for Esports Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament, as Lyceum of the Philippines University enters the playoffs undefeated anew.

Lyceum will end its group stage run with a flawless 9-0 slate after defeating Colegio San Juan de Letran in their Wednesday match.

They book an upper bracket showdown against Arellano University in the playoffs.

UPHSD and JRU end their CCE run at the bottom of the standings, with the former as the cellar dweller left without a single win.

Meanwhile, second-seeded San Sebastian Recoletos ended their group stage run with a loss against San Beda University, who are ending their qualifier run at the third seed.

An early blitz allowed San Beda to pull ahead against SSCR, who will enter the playoffs with a 7-2 record, at solo 2nd seed.

Next on the group standings are Letran and Benilde, who are tied at fourth place with identical 5-4 records.

Arellano and Mapua follow with similar 4-5 records, while EAC will enter the playoffs by a hairline with a 3-6 group stage record.

The playoffs will be held from July 25 to 26.