MMA: Folayang would love to fight Northcutt

Former ONE lightweight champion Eduard Folayang is keeping himself busy training in the offseason while looking forward to his return to the cage.

After his ONE Super Series Muay Thai victory over John Wayne Parr, his focus remains on mixed martial arts – and he already has a name in mind should he be given a choice.

“I hope to get one more fight to compete in MMA before the end of the year. I’d love to face Sage [Northcutt]. That was already scheduled before, so I hope for it to push through,” he said.

“[My focus is] still in MMA, although if I get a good and interesting matchup in ONE Super Series, [like JWP], I won’t let go of that opportunity. I’d take it when it comes.”

Meanwhile, Folayang is expecting another close fight between reigning lightweight king Ok Rae Yoon and former kingpin Christian “The Warrior” Lee.

The two lightweights will settle the score in the main event of ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee II on August 26.

“I can’t really say who wins this match. There will definitely be adjustments from both camps, especially since they’ve already seen each other’s strengths and weaknesses,” Folayang said.

“Ok Rae Yoon’s advantage [in their first bout] was his reach, and he defended Christian Lee’s advancements really well.”

Folayang expects adjustments to be made from both camps, but when asked about who has the advantage in this contest, Folayang expects Lee to come in more equipped.

“As I’ve said, whoever adjusts better will win, and I see Christian Lee adjusting well and getting the belt back in their rematch,” he said.