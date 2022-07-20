Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao talks to the media during a promotion of his charity fight with martial artist DK Yoo on July 20, 2022 at the Shangri-la The Fort in BGC, Taguig City. Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News

Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, who lost in the presidential elections, will be fighting again. For a cause, that is.

The world’s only 8-division champion has agreed to face Korean martial artist DK Yoo In an exhibition match that will benefit homeless Filipino families.

Pacquiao, 43, said Wednesday he will use the earnings to finance his Pacman Villages for homeless Filipinos.

“Itong event naman ito, gagawin ko ito para makatulong sa mahihirap na pamilya. Nawa’y mabigyan ko ng tahanan silang lahat,” he said during the promotion of his charity fight against Yoo at Shangri-la The Fort in BGC, Taguig City.

“Libo libo na rin ang nabigyan natin ng pabahay, masaya na ko nun.”

The 6-round boxing match will take place In December in Seoul, South Korea.

This will be the first time he will be lacing a pair of gloves since his loss to Cuban Yordenis Ugas in 2021.

When asked if he is just testing the waters for a possible return to professional fighting, Pacquiao maintained he is enjoying his retirement.

“Ang mindset ko ngayon, retired na ko,” he said, adding the match will be strictly for charity.

“Hangga’t kaya ng katawan natin, kaya pang kumita para makatulong, gagawin natin,” said Pacquiao, who finished his six-year senate term on June 30.

When asked if he would be interested in another go against Floyd Mayweather Jr. who beat him in 2015, he said it depends.

“‘Yung Mayweather-Pacquiao 2, malabo pa, unless mag-decide kami mag-comeback. Depende na ‘yun. Pero both of us, ang mindset namin, retired na kami,” he said.

“Ang sa akin na lang, mga ganitong exhibition, charity event para makatulong sa mga tao.”

Yoo, who teaches self-defense through his War Combat System and conducted martial arts seminars, has previously announced the exhibition fight on his YouTube channel.

He has not fought professionally although he claimed on his website that he has "experienced various types of martial arts including boxing, kung fu, wushu, judo."

“Hindi ko masabi na mananalo ako kasi siya ang pinakamabilis na fighter internationally. Pero I’ll try my best na magulat si Senator Manny Pacquiao,” said Yoo through an interpreter.

Yoo, who plans to use his earnings to help the victims of the Russia-Ukraine war, visited Pacquiao in General Santos City to arrange the fight.

RELATED VIDEO