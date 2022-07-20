Members of the Philippine Women's National Football Team celebrate after winning the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship title at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- The Filipinas' preparation for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is still in full swing, after a historic campaign in the 2022 AFF Women's Championship this week.

The Philippine women's national football team lifted its first-ever major international trophy after ruling the competition in front of their home fans. They defeated Thailand, a regional football powerhouse, 3-0, in the final attended by over 8,000 supporters at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

While the players are getting a well-deserved break -- some are already back in the United States -- the team management and the federation are already working on the next phase of their build-up.

According to Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president Mariano "Nonong" Araneta, the team has been invited for friendlies against Costa Rica and New Zealand in the upcoming FIFA international windows later this year.

"There have been invitations from Costa Rica to play in Costa Rica. They also have qualified for the World Cup in the CONCACAF," said Araneta during Tuesday's Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

"I think there's also an arrangement to play against New Zealand, but we don't know yet where," he added.

Currently ranked 37th in the world, Costa Rica recently qualified for the World Cup after finishing second in their group in the CONCACAF W Championship.

New Zealand will co-host next year's event with Australia. The team, which features the likes of Angel City FC star Ali Riley, is currently ranked 22nd by FIFA.

Araneta explained that playing friendlies with higher-ranked teams is crucial not only to give the Filipinas more experience, but also to boost their standing in FIFA. Their ranking will determine which pot they will go in the upcoming draw, set for October 22 in Auckland, New Zealand.

"We're trying to schedule more games for them against opponents who are higher than us in the rankings," said Araneta. "Those are the friendlies that are in the pipeline, and hopefully we can be in Pot 3, so that we don't face the heavyweights right away."

Thirty-two teams will compete in next year's World Cup. They will be divided into four pots in the draw with Australia and New Zealand placed in Pot A and B, respectively.

For Philippines coach Alen Stajcic, their build-up is crucial as they aim to make a statement in next year's World Cup. The Filipinas, currently ranked 53rd in the world, have already made history many times over this year but Stajcic believes that the best is yet to come for his up-and-coming group.

"We're not going to the World Cup just to be a number there. We're going there to compete, we're going there to try and win, win as many matches as we can," Stajcic told Paolo del Rosario of Cignal recently.

"If we're not aiming for the top, I don’t understand the point of actually preparing, trying your best, sacrificing, and all the things that you do to try and be at your peak," he added.