MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) is one win away from a perfect campaign after making quick work of Arellano University in Game 1 of the NCAA Season 97 women's volleyball finals, Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

The Lady Blazers were at their dominant best in a 25-21, 25-11, 25-10 sweep of the Lady Chiefs that gave them a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 finals series.

CSB had won all nine of their games in the elimination round to clinch an outright finals ticket. Arellano finished as the second seed and dispatched Mapua University in the step-ladder to advance to the championship round.

But the Lady Chiefs' three-season reign as champions appears to be in peril as they were comprehensively beaten by CSB in Game 1.

It took the Lady Blazers just 68 minutes to complete the straight-sets win. Gayle Pascual was superb with 17 points on 13 kills, three blocks, and an ace for CSB. Michelle Gamit added 11 points.

No Arellano player reached double-digits, with Carla Donato tallying nine markers. The Lady Blazers had a 40-25 advantage in kills against the Lady Chiefs.

CSB is seeking a first women's volleyball title since Season 91, when a team anchored by Jeanette Panaga overhauled a thrice-to-beat disadvantage against Grethcel Soltones and San Sebastian College to win its maiden NCAA crown.