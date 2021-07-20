VisMin Cup: Basilan sets scoring record in rout of Kapatagan

Hesed Gabo led the way for Basilan in their huge win over Kapatagan. Photo courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

Jumbo Plastic-Basilan racked up another dominant win by flattening Kapatagan, 118-84, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Zamboanga del Sur on Monday night.

A day after MisOr broke the record for most points in the short history of VisMin with 111, Basilan was not to be outdone, resetting the mark to 118.

The final scoreline was also the second-most lopsided game in league history at 34, just behind MJAS Zenith Talisay's 38-point win over Tubigon in the Visayas Leg, 104-66.

Already ahead by 13 going into the second half, the Peace Riders unleashed a game-defining 19-2 rally to start the first four minutes of the third quarter, opening up an insurmountable 30-point spread, 60-30.

Hesed Gabo spearheaded that huge blast by Basilan, scoring 14 points in that run alone, going 5-of-5 from the field and 3-of-3 from the charity stripe.

Besides going to 3-0, the Peace Riders set the league's record in most points in a quarter with 41 during the third canto, surpassing KCS Mandaue and MisOr's 35 point landmark.

With the result, Basilan earned a share of the lead as they tied Clarin at the top with identical 3-0 win-loss records.

Seven players scored in double digits for Basilan, led by Gabo's 22 points. Anthony Bringas had 14 points and seven rebounds, while Jong Baloria chipped in 13.

Rounding out the double-figure scorers for Basilan were Darwin Lunor (11 points, nine rebounds), Michael Mabulac (11 points, seven rebounds), Jay Collado (10 points, 10 rebounds), and Philip Manalang (10 points).

The Peace Riders made 48 of their 95 attempts in the game.

Renz Palma paced the Buffalo Braves with 14 points, all of which came when the game was out of reach. Marlon Monte, who had 29 big points yesterday, was held to 11 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

After winning their opening match against Iligan, the Braves dropped their next four outings, falling to 1-4 at seventh place.

Kapatagan's next game would be against the powerhouse Sto. Niño on Wednesday, 4 p.m. Basilan battles Pagadian on Thursday at 4 p.m.

The scores:

Basilan 118 - Gabo 22, Bringas 14, Baloria 13, Lunor 11, Mabulac 11, Collado 10, Manalang 10, Hallare 7, Uyloan 6, Bitoon 5, Siruma 4, Tan 3, Taganas 2, Saliddin 0, Juico 0.

Kapatagan 84 - Palma 14, Mandreza 11, Monte 11, Teodoro 9, Doroteo 8, Inigo 7, Ng Sang 7, Alanes 6, Fajarito 4, Incio 4, Tabaquero 3, Siarot 0, Costelo 0, Acain 0, Sollano 0.

Quarter scores: 20-12, 41-28, 82-59, 118-84.