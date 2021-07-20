PVL: Layug still not satisfied after breakout performance for Chery Tiggo

Chery Tiggo's Arriane Layug tests the defense of Cignal HD in their PVL Open Conference match. PVL Media Bureau.



MANILA, Philippines -- Chery Tiggo's Arriane Layug believes she still has more to show after an impressive performance in their second game of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Monday night.

Layug, who played collegiate volleyball for De La Salle University, had 15 points in Chery Tiggo's swift victory over the Cignal HD Spikers at the PCV Soci-Civic and Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

She converted 11 of 26 attacks and added three aces and a block, as the Crossovers cruised to a 25-16, 25-13, 25-19 triumph in just an hour and 13 minutes.

"To be honest, hindi pa ako gaanong satisfied sa performance ko," said Layug, who had nine points when Chery Tiggo swept PLDT in their season opener last Saturday.

"Every game naman, kailangan meron pa ring i-improve," she explained. "'Yun lang din, training and improve every game."

This conference was a long time coming for Layug, who suffered an ACL injury in 2018 during the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Cup. The COVID-19 pandemic, which wiped out virtually all sports last year, forced her to wait even longer.

"At first, mahirap. Kasi noong nagre-rehab ako, 'yung motivation ko is to play," Layug pointed out. "And then, the pandemic comes. Ayan na naman, maga-adapt ka na naman sa sistema. Magte-training sa Zoom."

"Pero 'yung struggle na 'yun, siya din 'yung naging motivation to play now," she added.

With players like Layug and Mylene Paat backing up the Santiago sisters, Jaja and Dindin, Chery Tiggo has taken the early lead in the conference with a 2-0 win-loss slate. They have yet to drop a set in two matches and are looking like a clear contender for the crown.

Layug is optimistic that they can only keep improving as the conference progresses.

"Ang masasabi ko lang siguro, isa din kami sa babantayan. Isa din kami sa titignan ng bawat team," she said.

"Pero, as I said nga, kailangan ng improvement pa rin. Hindi pwedeng ma-satisfied. Kailangan, every game, improve pa rin," she stressed.

