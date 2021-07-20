Pinoy Olympians in good shape as Tokyo Games draw near

Filipino Olympians are making themselves comfortable in the Athletes Village in Tokyo, with just three days to go before the Summer Games officially open.

Nearly all of the Filipino athletes are already at the Village except for the country's bets in athletics and golf.

Mariano "Nonong" Araneta, the Philippines chef-de-mission to the Olympics, said that the Filipinos are already training in their respective venues.

"Team Hidilyn (Diaz) is already training, as well as the boxing team," he said. "There are challenges in bringing the athletes to their training venues, but they are all under control."

Athletes and other delegation members are required to follow an activity plan, as part of the strict health and safety protocols being implemented by the organizers of the Games.

Still, Filipino athletes have been hyping each other up at the Olympic Village. Skateboarder Margielyn Didal on Tuesday posted a photo with Diaz, her fellow Asian Games gold medalist, riding a skateboard.

They have also been enjoying the sights in the Village, with boxer Nesthy Petecio posting a photo of herself posing with the Olympic mascots.

According to Araneta, golfer Yuka Saso is already in Tokyo but she is staying in a hotel closer to the golf venue. The golf competitions will be held at the Kasumigaseki Country Club which is located some 70 kilometers away from the Olympic Village.

The other members of the golf team, Bianca Pagdanganan and Juvic Pagunsan, will also stay in a hotel close to the venue.

Sprinter Kristina Knott is staying in Nagasaki, while pole vaulter EJ Obiena is set to arrive on Friday ahead of the Opening Ceremonies.

