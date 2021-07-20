Boxer Irish Magno 'okay' after hurting ankle in training



Filipina boxer Irish Magno is good to go after hurting her right ankle during training on Monday in Tokyo.

According to Mariano "Nonong" Araneta, the Philippines' chef-de-mission to the Tokyo Olympics, Magno suffered the injury while jumping rope.

Fortunately for the athlete, the injury was quickly contained by coach Nolito "Boy" Velasco.

"Nilagyan ko kaagad ng yelo, at noong tinignan ni Doc Randy (Molo, team doctor), okay na siya," Velasco assured.

Magno will compete in the women's 51kg (flyweight) division in the Games, with her campaign starting on July 25.

The 29-year-old Magno became the first Filipina boxer to qualify for the Olympics in March 2020, earning her ticket through the Asia/Oceania qualifiers. She was eventually joined by Nesthy Petecio, with Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial completing the boxing team.

