Almond Vosotros in action for TNT in the PBA on Tour. PBA Images

Talk 'N Text finally broke into the winning column by taking down Phoenix Super LPG, 96-88, on Wednesday's PBA on Tour at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

It was the Tropang GIGA's first victory in the preseason after losing in seven straight games.

Bolstered by the presence of their 3x3 squad, TNT broke away from an 83-all deadlock on Almond Vostros' triple midway in the payoff period.

Another trey by Carl Bryan Cruz in the final 7:30 signaled the Fuel Masters' downfall as Vosotros put on the finishing touches for the Tropang GIGA.

Glenn Khobuntin top-scored for TNT with 21 points. Vosotros added 16, highlighted by four shots beyond the arc.

Vosotros, TNT's main man in the 3X3 tourney, was glad to make an impact for the team.

"'Yung 3x3 kasi medyo pisikal siya, dito sa 5-on-5 medyo maluwag ang galawan," he said.

He also welcomed the possibility of staying in the five-on-five squad.

"Ready naman ako. Kung anong opportunity meron always ready," he said.

Coach Jamike Jarin's troops fell to 3-7, extending their slump to four games.

Sean Manganti had 18 markers for Phoenix, which also got 15 from Tyler Tio.

The Scores:

TNT 96 - Khobuntin 21, You 16, Cruz 15, Montalbo 13, Flores 9, Exciminiano 6, Mendoza 5, De Leon 5, Heruela 3, Marcelo 2, Cuntapay 1, Jopia 0

PHOENIX 88 - Manganti 18, Tio 15, Garcia 15, Lalata 13, Mocon 10, Celda 7, Camacho 6, Rangel 2, Alejandro 2, Atienza 0, Fetalvero 0

QUARTERS: 25-24, 51-40, 81-71, 96-88