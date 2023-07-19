Sarah Geronimo performs during the 2023 FIBA World Cup Draw in Quezon City on April 29, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Local superstars will light up the 2023 FIBA World Cup opening at the Philippine Arena Bulacan.

World-class Filipino talents Sarah Geronimo, Ben&Ben, and The Dawn are set to hail the World Cup stage when they perform during the opening ceremonies of the tournament on August 25.

Filipinos will not only witness Gilas Pilipinas faceoff against the Dominican Republic on that day, but they are also set for an all-out performance from Asia's Popstar Royalty Sarah G as she displays her all-time hits for the thousands of fans that will be in attendance.

Before this, legendary rock band The Dawn will also grace the court following a Filipino cultural presentation. And from one great band to another, they will be followed next by Ben&Ben as they perform their own set.

The musical performances will come after the 4:00 p.m. opening game between Italy and Angola, as local organizers seek to set a new attendance record for a FIBA game.

The old record is 32,616 fans, set during the final of the 1994 FIBA World Cup in Toronto, Canada wherein the United States crushed Russia, 137-91.

Gilas and the Dominican Republic are joined by Italy and Angola in Group A, while Group B is composed of Serbia, Puerto Rico, China and South Sudan, and all of their games will be played at the Araneta Coliseum aside from the opening day.

Tickets for these games are available via ticketnet.com.ph.

Meanwhile, Group C is made up of the United States, Greece, New Zealand and Jordan, while Group D comprises Lithuania, Montenegro, Mexico and Egypt.

The Group C and D competitions will take place at the Mall of Asia Arena, and tickets for the group stages at this venue are available via smtickets.com.