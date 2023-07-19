Santi Santillan in action for Rain or Shine in the PBA on Tour. PBA Images

MANILA -- Even without coach Yeng Guiao around, Rain or Shine bounced back with an 118-112 win at the expense of NorthPort in the PBA on Tour exhibition at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Using improved shooting this time around, the Elasto Painters doused cold water on the Batang Pier's late-game hurrah for a 7-2 win-loss slate.

Santi Santillan orchestrated Rain or Shine’s first-half assault, finishing with 20 points and six rebounds.

Anton Asistio, who accounted for five of the Ealsto Painters' 15 treys, finished with 17 points and five assists.

"We just continue to do what we're doing extra work, galing kasi kami sa talo," said Asistio, referring to their loss to Magnolia Chicken Timplados last Saturday in Dumaguete City. "We're missing a couple of players and we didn't want that to be a reason to lose today."

"We take the shot that we usually take. May mga araw lang talagang hindi papasok ang shooting. Pero that shouldn't stop you from taking the shot. 'Yun ang gusto ni coach Yeng, if you're open take the shots."

Guiao and lead assistant Caloy Garcia were not around, but this did not stop ROS from securing the win.

Andrei Caracut also had 17 points for the Elasto Painters while Shaun Ildefonso added 14.

John Calma paced NorthPort with 22 markers, while Arvin Tolentino added 20.

The Scores:

RAIN OR SHINE 118 – Santillan 20, Asistio 17, Caracut 17, Ildefonso 14, Mamuyac 12, Belo 11, Ponferrada 10, Belga 9, Clarito 6, Borboran 0

NORTHPORT 112 – Calma 22, Tolentino 20, Yu 19, Salado 16, Munzon 9, Zamar 8, Ayaay 6, Santos 4, Balagasay 2, Bauzon 2, Gabriel 0, Olivario 0

QUARTERS: 30-27, 56-45, 93-77, 118-112