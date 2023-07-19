Nets and Cavs to meet in NBA's 2024 Paris game

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley dunks against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, February 15, 2022. Erik S. Lesser, EPA-EFE/File.

PARIS, France -- The NBA announced Wednesday that the Brooklyn Nets will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 'Paris Game' in the upcoming season.

The game will be played at the Accor Arena in Bercy on January 11.

The Nets played in Paris in 2008 when they were still based in New Jersey. They faced the Miami Heat at Bercy and three days later in London, winning both games.

The Cavaliers will be playing their first game in Europe.

The Nets finished fourth in the East last season but were upset by the New York Knicks in the playoffs.

"Our players and coaches will benefit greatly from the experience of immersing themselves in Paris's rich culture off the court," Brooklyn Nets General Manager Sean Marks said in the NBA press release.

Cleveland finished fourth in the East but were upset by the New York Knicks in the playoffs.

"This unique opportunity will provide our players, coaches, staff and families an experience into a different culture," said Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman.

There have been more than 40 NBA players from France, more than from any other country outside North America.

The top pick in the recent draft was Frenchman Victor Wembanyama who was taken by the San Antonio Spurs.

