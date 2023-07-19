Fil-Am fighter Jackie Buntan. ONE Championship/Handout

Jackie Buntan will be looking to vent her ire on Smilla Sundell during their ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship.

Their ONE Fight Night 14 matchup, which is set on September 30 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, will be the chance for the Fil-Am fighter to bounce back from her previous loss against Sundell for the inaugural Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World last year.

She will be banking on her momentum from her three-round win against Amber Kitchen, and a first-round knockout victory against Diandra Martin to list her first KO win in her ONE career.

Buntan and Sundell's fight is one of the four all-female main events of ONE Fight Night 14, with three of which being world championship matchups.

Among the four is ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion Stamp Fairtex going up against Ham “Hamzzang” Seo Hee for the ONE Interim Atomweight World Title.

Another bout is between Grappling star Danielle Kelly facing Asian Games gold medallist Jessa Khan for the inaugural ONE Atomweight Submission Grappling World Championship.

Finally, ONE Strawweight World Champion “The Panda” Xiong Jing Nan will be going toe-to-toe with Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak in a Special Rules Striking Match.