Gilas thwarts Indonesia to clinch SEABA U16 title

The Gilas Pilipinas Youth in practice. Smart Sports/Handout

The Gilas Pilipinas Under-16 team won all its assignments in the 2023 U16 SEABA Championships, capped by a 77-65 victory over Indonesia on Wednesday at the GOR Kertajaya Surabaya in Indonesia.

Kieffer Alas led the squad in production yet again, delivering 19 points, 15 massive rebounds, and dishing out five assists as they clinched the U16 SEABA title.

By virtue of their sweep, the young Filipinos clinched a spot in the 2023 FIBA U16 Asia Championships in Doha, Qatar in September.

The Filipinos faced their biggest deficit in the tournament as Indonesia converted five three-pointers in the opening frame, allowing them to end the quarter with a five-point lead, 21-16.

But a 12-2 scoring outburst to open the following quarter helped the Nationals overtake their opponents, building a 28-23 lead after an Alas bucket at the 7:04 mark of the second.

The young Filipino hoopers slowly distanced themselves from Indonesia as the game progressed and even built a 20-point lead at multiple points of the fourth.

Indonesia actually outscored Gilas in the fourth, 14-12, but the contributions of CJ Amos with 14 points and three rebounds, and Kurt Velasquez's 14 markers, three boards, and three assists, proved to be enough to secure their third straight win.

I Ketut Gede Bayu Prayoga Putra was vital for Indonesia, scoring 19 points with five rebounds, and helping him was Hosea Yedija Setiawan with 17 markers, six rebounds, and four dimes.

Malaysia is also headed to the FIBA U16 Asia Championships after an 85-79 win over Thailand in an earlier game.