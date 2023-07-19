Photo from Honorio Banario Facebook

MANILA -- Lions Nation MMA members Honorio Banario and Edward Kelly made a good account of themselves after ruling their respective divisions in the Pan Asian Gi and No Gi International Jiu-Jitsu Open last weekend in Makati City.

Historically criticized by mixed martial arts pundits for having an inferior ground game when they were still part of their previous stable, both veterans may have just given fans a glimpse of what to expect when they enter the MMA ring once again.

Banario ruled the 83.5-kilogram and Absolute competitions in Masters 1 (31 to 35 years old) categories while Kelly topped the same weight class and Absolute events in Masters 2 (36 to 40 years old) for double golds in the event.

Now 33, Banario (15 wins, 10 losses) noted the importance of continuing to add to his skill set while he waits for his next MMA fight.

“Mahalaga sa amin ito as MMA fighters. Dito namin na-i-improve ‘yung grappling skills namin. It’s like a big learning experience sa akin at sa mga kasama ko, si Edward Kelly, sa team namin,” the former ONE featherweight champion shared.

“Mas pinili ko maglaro sa Gi kasi mas challenging ‘yung Gi. Hindi ka puwedeng explode nang explode. Kailangan para kang hand fights, grip fights, bago ka makapunta sa ibang position. ‘Yun ‘yung nakaka-challenge sa Gi competition kaya doon ako naglaro.”

Both Banario and Kelly became part of Lions Nation MMA, a new team headed by renowned MMA champion Eduard Folayang, which was formally announced last month in La Trinidad, Benguet.

Helping the cause of its members is jiu-jitsu black belt Prof. Gibran Langbayan, who serves as the resident grappling coach of the group.

“Ito ‘yung unang move namin sa bago naming team na Lions Nation MMA. Naka-contribute kami ng apat na gold sa jiu-jitsu. Plano pa naming mag-compete, lahat kami sana, sa next competitions ng jiu-jitsu habang wala pa tayong laro sa MMA,” Banario added.

Aside from his recent achievement, Banario also memorably took home a pair of bronze medals in back-to-back Southeast Asian Games stints for the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Kelly (13 wins, 8 losses) mentioned that there is still time to reinvent their fighting styles, even if they are already in their mid to late 30s.

“It’s not too late to learn the Gi. We are getting there [and] adding to our fight arsenal,” the featherweight contender wrote on his Facebook page.

Both also urge their younger stablemates to widen their respective horizons and be multifaceted fighters.

“Sa mga bata sa team, pinu-push rin namin sila na mag-training ng iba’t ibang klaseng martial arts, hindi lang grappling, hindi lang Muay Thai, lahat na, para habang bata pa sila, marami na silang experience na puwede nilang ma-emulate kung lalaro sila sa MMA,” Banario expounded.

As both stay ready for their next fight -- under the ONE Championship banner or wherever it may be -- Banario, Kelly, and the rest of Lions Nation MMA are making sure they cover all bases.

“Lahat naman nagsisimula sa small steps. It doesn't matter if we start this simple, as long as may matututunan kami at maida-dagdag sa skills namin,” Banario said.

“Ginagawa lang namin ‘yun para we can make the most out of our time. We need to compete in grappling para ma-i-akyat pa namin ‘yung level namin sa grappling habang wala pang competition sa MMA. Bata pa itong team natin kaya habang bata pa, compete [lang nang] compete.”

RELATED VIDEO