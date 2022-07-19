A jubilant crowd after the Philippine Women's National Football Team won the country’s first ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship title at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- The night of July 17 will go down in Philippine sporting history, with the national women's football team producing a masterclass at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Buoyed by a crowd of over 8,000 fans, the Filipinas recorded a sensational 3-0 triumph against Thailand to claim the 2022 AFF Women's Championship -- the first-ever international trophy won by the up-and-coming team.

Even Alen Stajcic, the team's usually stoic head coach, could not contain his emotions at full time as the Filipinas took a victory lap around the Rizal Memorial, showered with love and serenaded by their countrymen.

"That's just exhilarating, isn't it? To have that performance, this crowd," Stajcic said in a television interview moments after the match. "Football's alive in the Philippines, and that's all that matters."

The Australian coach had implored fans to show up for the team at the start of the tournament, and his wishes were granted towards the end of the competition. Well over 3,000 fans attended the semifinal between the Philippines and Vietnam, where the Filipinas steam-rolled the defending champions, 4-0.

The final was a blockbuster, as fans braved the rain and withstood the humidity to watch the Filipinas make history.

For Stajcic, the night reminds him of a friendly match between Australia and Brazil in 2017, when nearly 17,000 fans watched at the Pepper Stadium in Newcastle. He recalled that night as the moment that "the game really changed in Australia," elevating women's football into the mainstream.

Stajcic hopes to one day look back on July 17, 2022, and see the same impact but for Philippine football.

"I'm hoping we can do the same with this team here in the Philippines," he said. "I hope football can grow. Like in Australia, it's not the No. 1 sport, so hopefully moments like this can grow the sport."

"Young girls and young boys can see what it's like to be successful and have that passion and energy in the crowd, only football can do that. So, I really wanna grow the sport here for those young boys and girls," he added.

The growth of football -- in a country where the sport has regularly taken a backseat to basketball, boxing, and volleyball -- is part of the big picture for Stajcic.

His focus, of course, remains on the Philippine women's national team and their campaign, particularly in the FIFA Women's World Cup next year. But he also hopes that as the Filipinas' successes pile up, they can catch the nation's attention and inspire more to take up the sport.

"We want young boys and young girls to aspire to be like these girls and grow the game. It's the world game for a reason, 'cause anyone can play, tall or short," said Stajcic.

"It doesn't matter where you're born, it doesn't matter what color you are, it doesn't matter what religion you are, it doesn't matter how rich or poor you are. That's why it's the world's game and I'm hoping it spreads throughout the Philippines tonight."

