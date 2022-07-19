The PLDT High Speed Hitters improved to 2-1 in the PVL Invitational Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- PLDT avoided a collapse in the fifth set and outlasted Petro Gazz for their second win in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference, Tuesday evening at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The High Speed Hitters came away with a hard-earned 22-25, 25-22, 25-17, 21-25, 16-14 triumph in a match that took two hours and 37 minutes.

They improved their record to 2-1, putting them in joint third place with Army Black Mamba in the league standings and boosting their chances of playing in the next phase of the tournament.

It was a hard-earned triumph for the High Speed Hitters who squandered a 9-3 lead in the final set, but got the breaks in the end game to seal the win.

"Sabi ko nga, noong fifth set, patibayan na lang ng dibdib eh. Kasi knowing ang Petro Gazz, puro beterano na sila," PLDT coach George Pascua said after the game. "Basta sabi ko sa mga players, disiplina lang sa system. Disiplina sa game plan."

"Saka 'yung goal namin na talagang manalo, andoon, nakita namin doon, until sa last point na lumaban sila," he added.

The High Speed Hitters led by six points, 9-3, off a hit by Chinchin Basas but then gave up six straight points to the Gazz Angels. Three of those points came off their own miscues, including a hitting error by Fiola Ceballos that knotted the count at 9.

PLDT recovered by winning five of the next seven points to reach match point, 14-11, with Eli Soyud's hit too much for Aiza Maizo-Pontillas to handle. But the Gazz Angels refused to go away quietly. MJ Phillips and Nicole Tiamzon scored on back-to-back rallies, and Soyud misfired on an attempt to send the match to an extension, 14-14.

Fortunately for the High Speed Hitters, Phillips fumbled her serve to give them a second match point, 15-14, and Heather Guino-o iced the game with her second ace of the match.

There were plenty of heroes for the High Speed Hitters, with Jules Samonte earning Player of the Match honors after firing 18 points. Mika Reyes was spectacular at the net, as eight of her 13 points came off kill blocks. Rhea Dimaculangan was credited with 19 excellent sets in the match.

Grethcel Soltones, playing her first match of the season for Petro Gazz, had a team-high 18 points while Phillips finished with 17. The Gazz Angels had a 64-51 advantage on kills but lost in other categories, with PLDT tallying a whopping 16-6 advantage on blocks. Petro Gazz also gave away 37 points off their errors.

The Gazz Angels fell to 0-3 in the tournament, tied with Chery Tiggo at the bottom of the standings.

