Franz Diaz steered CEU to a big win over UST. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Centro Escolar University (CEU) routed Builders Warehouse-UST, 86-69, Tuesday in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Franz Diaz starred in the Scorpions' hot start, scoring 15 of his 23 points in the first half to give his team an early 21-10 lead. Their advantage ballooned to 21 points, 36-15.

The Growling Tigers repeatedly tried to make rallies but could not break through the 10-point cushion as Diaz and Jerome Santos delivered the finishing buckets to seal off the 17-point win.

"Importante dito 'yung learning process dahil gusto ng mga bata na mag-step up talaga. Ayaw nila maging kulelat," said coach Chico Manabat as CEU snapped a two-game skid to rise to a 2-2 record.

Santos once again played big with his 16 points, 11 boards, and five assists, Lenard Santiago chipped in 16 points from three treys, alongside six rebounds and four steals, and Jhomel Ancheta tallied 10 points and seven boards.

Nic Cabanero once again was the lone bright spot for Builders Warehouse-UST with his 16 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals but his crew remained winless after three games.

Sherwin Concepcion shot a horrid 2-of-12 clip from beyond the arc to end up with 12 points, while American guard Willy Wilson debuted with 11 points and four rebounds for the Growling Tigers. Also making his debut was big man Gani Stevens, who had four points.

The scores:

CEU 86 -- Diaz 23, Santos 16, Santiago 16, Ancheta 10, Bernabe 8, Tolentino 6, Balogun 4, Cabotaje 3, Ferrer 0, Borromeo 0, Reyes 0.

Builders Warehouse-UST 69 -- Cabanero 16, Concepcion 12, Wilson 11, Manalang 5, Herrera 5, Stevens 4, Mantua 4, Pangilinan 4, Santos 3, Baclaan 3, Lazarte 2, Canoy 0, Gesalem 0, Crisostomo 0.

Quarters: 21-10, 45-28, 60-46, 84-69.