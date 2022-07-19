Brandon Jawato and Indonesia suffered a big loss to China that will keep them from playing in the FIBA World Cup next year. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- Indonesia's hopes of playing in next year's FIBA Basketball World Cup were shattered after a comprehensive 108-58 loss to China in the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup.

Indonesia will co-host the showpiece event in 2023 together with Japan and the Philippines, but they needed to reach the quarterfinals of the continental tournament to seal their spot to the World Cup.

Both Japan and the Philippines are assured of World Cup berths.

Indonesia could not join their co-hosts, however, as they were overpowered by China in a crucial match on Monday night with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line.

China surged to a 29-11 lead in the first quarter and never let up, leading by as much as 55 points in a wire-to-wire victory. They shot a blistering 58% for the game, scoring 42 points inside the paint.

Quan Gu top-scored for China with 23 points, while four other players also reached double figures.

Indonesia got 21 points from naturalized player Marques Bolden, while Brandon Jawato had 10 points. But promising young forward Derrick Michael Xzavierro was held to just one point in 20 minutes after missing all three of his field goals.

It was certainly a disappointing outcome for Indonesia, which entered the tournament in high spirits after winning the gold medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games. They opened their campaign with a big win over Saudi Arabia, but losses to Australia and Jordan put them in a collision course with China.

"We don't want to be disappointed now. We want to continue our program. We want to continue our hard work," Indonesia coach MIlos Pejic said after the loss.

"Indonesia basketball is at the beginning of the level where we want to be. We want to be much higher. But that starting position is not bad," he added.

Despite failing to reach their goal in the FIBA Asia Cup, Pejic is optimistic that they can take the next steps necessary to continue their development and progress in the region.

"We just made one step. Every big goal starts with one small step," he said.