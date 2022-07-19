Sara Eggesvik (25) of the Philippines in action during their match against Malaysia for the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 8, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- For Filipina-Norwegian midfielder Sara Eggesvik, her entry into the Philippine football program has been quite seamless.

Called up to the Philippine women's national football team ahead of the 2022 AFF Women's Championship, the 25-year-old Eggesvik wasted no time in impressing the coaching staff during a training camp in Europe.

It was no surprise that she made the roster for the regional tournament, and Eggesvik emerged as a crucial factor in the Filipinas' run to the championship. She was a force at the midfield, anchoring the Filipinas' build-up and earning Player of the Match honors in their group stage game against Indonesia.

She capped the tournament -- her first for the Philippines -- by delivering the ball for Sarina Bolden's header in the 90th minute against Thailand in the final.

"I'm so thrilled. It's amazing, what an experience it has been," Eggesvik said after their historic campaign. "It's almost overwhelming. From going to pre-camp, getting my first cap and then just, wow. And playing for the home crowd, yeah, I've loved every second and minute of it."

"I'm looking forward to more experiences and what the future holds for this team," she added.

Eggesvik traces her roots to Davao through her mother and has made repeated visits to the Philippines over the years. She has previously played club football for Charlton Athletic in the United Kingdom, and has been on the radar of the Philippine women's national football team for the past couple of years.

When she finally made her debut for the country, Eggesvik was admittedly surprised to have been given so much playing time immediately. The midfielder started both the semifinal against Vietnam and the final against Thailand, each time playing the full 90.

"I'm glad that I've gotten that much play time. I didn't expect that at all," she said.

"We have good coaches and I feel they really push you, and good teammates and that makes all the difference," Eggesvik said of her seamless transition into the fold for the Filipinas. "It's really easy, as a new one, it's so easy to come in, very friendly people."

"I have to say a big thanks to them."

After a standout performance in the AFF Women's Championship -- and becoming a favorite of the local football community -- Eggesvik is set for a well-deserved vacation in Davao with her family. Afterward, she has a decision to make as to where she wants to take her football career.

The 25-year-old is also taking up medicine but she is also determined to make the Philippines' roster for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

"I'm doing my medical studies, but right now, I'm not sure what to do. Right now, football feels so much more fun than studying," she said. "I have the World Cup, that's my target. I have to do a lot of thinking where to play."

