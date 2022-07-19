Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina celebrates a point in the men's first round match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Wimbledon Championships, in Wimbledon, Britain, 28 June 2022. Andy Rain, EPA-EFE

PARIS, France -- Argentine Francisco Cerundolo and American Maxime Cressy moved up the latest ATP rankings released Monday after winning their first titles at the weekend.

Cerundolo, 23, who broke into the Top 100 in February, now moves up nine places to a career-high 30 after winning in Bastad, Sweden.

France-born Cressy, 25, jumps eight places to 33rd after winning in Newport on Sunday.

The leaders remain unchanged with Russian Daniil Medvedev on top ahead of Germany's Alexander Zverev and Spaniard Rafael Nadal.

Rankings

1. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 7775 pts

2. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6850

3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6165

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5045

5. Casper Ruud (NOR) 4890

6. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 4845

7. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 4770

8. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 3540

9. Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3445

10. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3185

11. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3155

12. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3025

13. Taylor Fritz (USA) 2975

14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2325

15. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2280

16. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2130

17. Reilly Opelka (USA) 2055

18. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1740 (+1)

19. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 1623 (+1)

20. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 1615 (+1)

Selected:

30. Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) (+9)

33. Maxime Cressy (USA) 1252 (+8)

