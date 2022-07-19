LOOK: Congratulations to PSC's new member of the Board of Commissioners.



Bowling great and Philippine Sports Hall of Famer Ms. Olivia “Bong” Coo is now a PSC Commissioner.



Welcome to PSC, Comm. Bong! #IAmSportsPositive#parasainangbayan🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/mmIvBC96XC — Philippine Sports Commission (@psc_gov) July 19, 2022

MANILA – Philippine Sports Hall of Famer Olivia "Bong" Coo has been appointed as a new commissioner of the Philippine Sports Commission.

The bowling world champion was named as the newest member of the PSC Board of Commissioners on Friday.

“Congratulations to PSC's new member of the Board of Commissioners. Bowling great and Philippine Sports Hall of Famer Ms. Olivia ‘Bong’ Coo is now a PSC Commissioner,” the PSC said on its social media account.

Last month, the Philippine Bowling Federation board unanimously elected Coo, its former secretary general, as president of the federation.

Coo, 74, became the first female head of the PBF, which replaced the defunct Philippine Bowling Congress in 2016, during the board meeting held at the Sofitel Hotel.

She took over the top post held by architect Steve Robles, who was not elected to the PBF board.

Members of the board elect among themselves the new set of officials that will serve a three-year term, based on the PBF’s constitution and by-laws.

The new PSC commissioner is the first Filipino athlete to be in the Guinness Book of World records twice.

She won eight gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games, 14 gold in the Asian Championships, and five top podium finishes in the Asian Games.