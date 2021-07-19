VisMin Cup: Roxas overcomes Iligan for second straight win

Petra Cement-Roxas improved to 2-2 in the VisMin Cup. Photos courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

Petra Cement-Roxas racked up its second win in as many days after outlasting Iligan, 84-79, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Monday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Zamboanga del Sur.

After a slow start to their campaign, the Vanguards have found their winning touch and now have a record of 2-2. On Sunday, they secured their maiden win with a thrilling 71-69 triumph over JPS Zamboanga City on a Lester Reyes buzzer-beater.

They led by as much as 17 points against Iligan City, but found their lead trimmed to just two points with 1:29 to play after a Joel Lee Yu triple made it 79-77.

But Reyes, the hero of their previous game, conspired with Leo Najorda for back-to-back baskets that secured the victory for Roxas.

"Itong panalo namin credit talaga sa mga players kasi uhaw na uhaw na sila sa panalo. Ayaw na nilang magpatalo kaya kapag makakadikit ang Iligan, laging may sagot," said Roxas head coach Eddie Laure.

The game was tied at 20 heading into the second quarter before the Vanguards pulled away, scoring 29 points to break the game open and take a 49-36 lead into the break.

Roxas captain James Castro led his squad with 17 points, five rebounds, three steals, and two assists.

Also contributing to the Vanguards were Najorda and Jhong Bondoc with 16 points apiece.

Playmaker JK Casiño entered the record books with his 12 assists, the most in the Mindanao Leg. He also had five points and five rebounds.

Lee Yu was once again at the forefront of Iligan's attack with 21 points, four assists, and three rebounds. Wilson Baltazar added 18 points of his own but went a measly 4-of-18 from the field.

The Archangels have yet to get a win, slipping to 0-4, still at the bottom spot in the nine-team field.

Roxas will next play on Friday, 4 p.m., against ALZA Alayon. Meanwhile, Iligan will be back Tuesday against the league-leading Clarin at 4 p.m.

The scores:

Roxas 84 - Castro 17, Najorda 16, Bondoc 16, Jaime 10, Camacho 8, Rifarial 6, Casino 5, Sta. Ana 2, Reyes 2, Deles 2, Elmejrab 0, Templo 0, Pasia 0.

Iligan City 79 - Lee Yu 21, Baltazar 18, Marata M. 11, Pinas 7, Canon 6, Andor 6, Ballon 4, Dionson 2, Reyes 2, Tamayo 2, Ordeniza 0, Tagolimot 0, Marata E. 0.

Quarter scores: 20-20, 49-36, 70-59, 84-79.