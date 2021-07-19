VisMin Cup: Gaco shines as Zamboanga City bounces back

Jerwin Gaco starred for Zamboanga City as they improved to 3-2. Handout photo

JPS Zamboanga City returned to their winning ways in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup with an 85-75 triumph over MisOr, Monday afternoon at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Zamboanga del Sur.

JPS used a huge third quarter to enter the final frame up by 14, dropping 26 big points while holding the Brew Authoritea to just 16, 74-60.

Reil Cervantes' deuce at the 1:33 mark of the payoff period capped a 15-5 blast by MisOr to be back within four, 75-79.

But Jerwin Gaco and Gabby Espinas combined for five quick points that sealed the win for Zamboanga.

"After our loss yesterday, Jerwin talked to the team to lift their spirits up," said JPS Zamboanga head coach Tony Pardo, referring to the buzzer-beater which gave them a deflating 69-71 loss at the hands of Roxas on Sunday. "He really led by example today."

Gaco put up 24 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field, along with 12 rebounds. JPS improved to 3-2 in the Mindanao Leg of the VisMin Cup.

Espinas also delivered a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, alongside four assists and a block. Also in double figures were Aaron Jeruta, Med Salim, and Fran Yu, combining for 32.

JPS did most of its damage in the paint where it scored 46 points to only 28 for MisOr.

Joseph Sedurifa had 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists for the 2-2 Brew Authoritea.

Ronjay Buenafe and Mac Baracael, who exploded for 58 combined points Sunday night, were limited to just nine and 10 points, respectively.

MisOr will cap off its three straight games Tuesday against Pagadian at 2 pm. Meanwhile, JPS which just finished their own stretch of games and will resume play on Friday, 2 p.m., against Iligan

The scores:

Zamboanga City 85 - Gaco 24, Espinas 14, Jeruta 11, Salim 11, Yu 10, Neypes 6, Lingganay 5, Belencion 2, Ferrer 2, Waminal 0, Jumao-as 0, Sabdulla 0.

MisOr 75 - Sedurifa 16, Estrella 13, Baracael 10, Buenafe 9, Ballesteros 6, Munsayac 5, Cervantes 4, Meca 4, Cawalang 4, Sanga 3, Tagarda 2, Salcedo 0.

Quarter scores: 24-25, 48-44, 74-60, 85-75.