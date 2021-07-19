VisMin Cup: Clarin hands Pagadian its first defeat

Joseph Eriobu had a double-double in Clarin's win over Pagadian. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Clarin stunned the erstwhile unbeaten Pagadian, 84-71, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Sunday night at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Zamboanga del Sur.

Up by just seven midway through the fourth quarter, the Sto. Niño uncorked a 14-4 run, capped by Carlo Lastimosa's three, to stretch their margin to 17, 87-67, with just 1:09 left.

"Stick lang kami sa gameplan namin kahit na 3-0 'yung Pagadian. Tinuloy-tuloy lang namin 'yung magandang depensa namin saka 'yung tiwala sa bawat isa," said Clarin head coach Miguel Borilla Jr.

The Sto. Niño started the payoff period strong with an 8-2 blitz to build a 12-point lead but the Explorers got back to just seven with an 8-3 counter-run, 63-70.

John Wilson, who had been battling foul trouble throughout the game, still ended with 19 points, five rebounds, three steals, and two blocks.

Jayvee Marcelino served as the spark off the bench for Clarin, finishing with 13 points, six rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Joseph Eriobu contributed a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Clarin is now at the top of the standings with a 3-0 win-loss slate.

Rich Guinitaran had 19 points, five rebounds and two steals as the Explorers fell for the first time in four outings.

Pagadian captain Mark Benitez also tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds in the losing cause.

The squads will resume play on July 20, Tuesday. Pagadian will square off against a tired MisOr in its third game in three days at 2 p.m., while Clarin will face lowly Iligan at 4 p.m.

The scores:

Clarin 84 - Wilson 19, Eriobu 15, Marcelino 13, Lastimosa 9, Raymundo 8, Hayes 8, De Mesa 5, Mangahas 3, Palattao 2, Baetion 2, Pancho 0, Pagente 0, Fuentes 0, Berdan 0, Lucernas 0.

Pagadian 71 - Guinitaran 19, Benitez 14, Caballero 13, Dechos 11, Acaylar 4, Villaver 3, Demigaya 2, Quimado 2, Manalo 2, Serrano 1, Saludsod 0, Singedas 0, Bautista 0, Diva 0.

Quarter scores: 24-19, 39-31, 59-52, 84-71